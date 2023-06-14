Menu

Canada

Rainfall not enough to put out northern Quebec wildfires

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 14, 2023 12:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Understanding insurance coverage for wildfires in Canada'
Understanding insurance coverage for wildfires in Canada
With Wildfires still raging on across the country, we look at what people should consider when it comes to home insurance coverage for wildfires. Anne Marie Thomas from the Insurance Bureau of Canada joins Antony Robart to answer all your questions.
Quebec officials say the rainfall over the past 24 hours in the northern part of the province was inadequate to douse the wildfires.

The province’s forest fire prevention agency — SOPFEU — says a wildfire near Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Que., continues to threaten the community located 620 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

Less than one millimetre of rain fell around the evacuated town — officials say at least 20 mm of precipitation is needed to snuff out the fire.

Fire agency official Sylvain Tremblay told reporters today that sufficient rainfall isn’t expected before temperatures rise again by the end of the week.

Tremblay says there are about 130 active fires across the province with 35 considered out of control.

Civil security official Jean Savard says 2,800 Quebecers — including roughly 2,000 from Lebel-sur-Quévillon — remain evacuated.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

