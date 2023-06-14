Break-in at place of worship among charges against Guelph man: police

A Guelph man is facing charges in connection with a pair of break and enters in the city.
Guelph Police Service were called to a place of worship near Edinburgh Road South and Water Street on June 8.
Investigators say someone broke into the building around 1 a.m., smashed open a donation box and stole a quantity of cash.
Then on June 10, a man entered a business near Woolwich Street and Speedvale Avenue West around 7 p.m.
Investigators say the man hid inside in the store until it closed, then went into a secured area and stole $4,500 in cash and product.
Trending Now
They say a suspect was located in the downtown area on Tuesday and were able to make an arrest.
A 34-year-old was held for a bail hearing.
More on Crime
- Mother reacts after man’s child molestation charges dropped after excessive delays
- Tribunal rules Quebec father sexually assaulted by wife qualifies for victim compensation
- Tsuut’ina Police Service entered arrest warrants for former ‘Dances With Wolves’ actor
- Paul Bernardo prison transfer review underway, should be completed ‘within a few weeks’
Comments