Crime

Charges laid after double stabbing in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 14, 2023 11:21 am
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Waterloo Regional Police say they have arrested a 47-year-old man in connection with a double stabbing that occurred in Kitchener at the beginning of June.

Police were initially called to a home near Queen and Charles streets in Kitchener on June 1, after a stabbing had been reported.

Officers found that two men were stabbed by another in a dispute before the attacker fled the scene.

Police said the victims, a 38-year-old man from Kitchener and a 32-year-old man from Cambridge, were taken to area hospitals for treatment of serious injuries.

Trending Now

They said officers had the identity of the suspect, and a week later, he was taken into custody.

A 47-year-old man is facing several charges including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

More on Crime
Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeWaterlooKitchener CrimeKitchener-Waterloodouble stabbingKITCHENER Double STABBING
