Charges laid after double stabbing in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police say they have arrested a 47-year-old man in connection with a double stabbing that occurred in Kitchener at the beginning of June.
Police were initially called to a home near Queen and Charles streets in Kitchener on June 1, after a stabbing had been reported.
Officers found that two men were stabbed by another in a dispute before the attacker fled the scene.
Police said the victims, a 38-year-old man from Kitchener and a 32-year-old man from Cambridge, were taken to area hospitals for treatment of serious injuries.
They said officers had the identity of the suspect, and a week later, he was taken into custody.
A 47-year-old man is facing several charges including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
