Crime

Police investigate double stabbing in Kitchener

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted June 2, 2023 1:34 pm
A Waterloo regional police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Waterloo regional police vehicle. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News
Waterloo regional police are looking for a male suspect in connection with a double stabbing in Kitchener.

Police say officers went to an area of Queen Street South and Charles Street West in response to a call to police at around 1:40 p.m. Thursday.

They arrived to find two men with stab wounds. A 38-year-old from Kitchener and a 32-year-old from Cambridge were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators say the suspect fled before police arrived but they were able to get a description and later identify him.

Trending Now

They say everyone involved in this incident knows each other and believe there is no threat to public safety.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact Waterloo regional police at 519-570-9997 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

 

