Kingston, Ont. police searching for vandalism suspect

Kingston police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man in connection with a string of acts of vandalism at Lemoine Point Conservation Area.

Police say that since April, about 30 benches have been defaced, along with damage to washroom doors and other signage at the conservation area.

On the back of one bench, the vandalism reads “Oh! Canada! Trudeau traitor”, with another side of a bench saying “China mole Justin”.

“Conservation area enthusiasts have been both outraged and dismayed over the fact that many of the benches that have been vandalized are memorial benches that have small plaques with names inscribed on them,” says Kingston Police in a press release.

“The damage to the benches, washroom doors, and signage on the property has amounted to approximately $5,000.”

According to police, recent security footage from earlier this month shows the vandalism occurring in the late morning hours.

Police describe the suspect as a white man with a slim to medium build and short, brown hair.

During one of the acts, he was seen wearing a blue bicycle helmet with a small rear-view mirror sticking out in front of his helmet, coming out of the left side.

He was wearing a brown t-shirt, dark shorts, a grey or blue backpack and was riding a light blue or grey bicycle with a fender off the back.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Lisa Decaire via email at ldecaire@kingstonpolice.ca, or you can remain anonymous by calling Kingston Police’s general number at 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.