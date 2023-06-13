Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Arson, attempted murder charges laid in ‘intentionally set’ Coquitlam fire

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 13, 2023 7:40 pm
Click to play video: 'Suspect arrested after fire at Coquitlam home was deliberately set: RCMP'
Suspect arrested after fire at Coquitlam home was deliberately set: RCMP
WATCH: Coquitlam RCMP have made an arrest following what they're now calling an arson Friday morning that's left several residents displace in the River Springs neighbourhood. As Emily Lazatin reports, police say the suspect is known to one of the home's residents – Feb 17, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man is facing multiple charges including arson and attempted murder over a house fire in February that Coquitlam RCMP allege was deliberately set.

Emergency crews were called to the home on Keith Place at Parkland Drive shortly before midnight on Feb. 16, and arrived to find it engulfed in flames.

The homeowners weren’t home at the time, but crews were able to rescue the family dog who was inside.

Click to play video: '2 Surrey fires in 12 hours lead to arson charges'
2 Surrey fires in 12 hours lead to arson charges

Police were able to quickly locate and arrest a suspect who has since been charged, Mounties said in a Tuesday media release.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Pye is facing six charges in total, including two counts of attempted murder and four arson-related charges. Police say Pye knew the residents of the home, but have not spoken to a potential motive.

Pye remains in custody and is due back in court in Port Coquitlam on June 27.

More on Crime
House FireArsonAttempted MurderCoquitlamCoquitlam RCMPresidential fireCoquitlam arsoncoquitlam attempted murderintentionally setwilliam pye
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content