Arson, attempted murder charges laid in ‘intentionally set’ Coquitlam fire

A man is facing multiple charges including arson and attempted murder over a house fire in February that Coquitlam RCMP allege was deliberately set.

Emergency crews were called to the home on Keith Place at Parkland Drive shortly before midnight on Feb. 16, and arrived to find it engulfed in flames.

The homeowners weren’t home at the time, but crews were able to rescue the family dog who was inside.

2 Surrey fires in 12 hours lead to arson charges

Police were able to quickly locate and arrest a suspect who has since been charged, Mounties said in a Tuesday media release.

Pye is facing six charges in total, including two counts of attempted murder and four arson-related charges. Police say Pye knew the residents of the home, but have not spoken to a potential motive.

Pye remains in custody and is due back in court in Port Coquitlam on June 27.