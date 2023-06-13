Menu

Canada

Bank records tie missing Calgary senior to Lethbridge-Cardston area

By Ryan White Global News
Posted June 13, 2023 3:50 pm
William Alvin Rayton. 74, was last seen leaving his northeast Calgary home on June 10. View image in full screen
William Alvin Rayton. 74, was last seen leaving his northeast Calgary home on June 10. Supplied/Calgary Police Service
The Calgary Police Service is asking for help from the public with the search for a 74-year-old Calgary man who was last seen on the weekend.

According to police, William Alan Rayton left his home in northeast Calgary on June 10 and has yet to return.

Investigators have tracked Rayton’s financial records and have reason to believe the missing senior has been traveling in the Lethbridge and Cardston regions.

Police officials say there are concerns for his well-being as he suffers from a medical condition and may appear confused or disoriented.

Photos have been released of Rayton and the pickup truck he may be driving.

Rayton is described as:

  • 188 centimetres (6’2”) tall;
  • Weighing 77 kilograms (170 pounds);
  • Having a slim build;
  • Balding with grey hair; and
  • Having a goatee.

Rayton often wears a black baseball cap with ‘Texas’ across the front.

The pickup truck is described as:

  • A blue Ford F150
  • Having tinted rear windows
  • Having Alberta license plate CMH 0453
Ford F150 similar to the one William Rayton, a missing Calgary senior, is believed to be driving. (Supplied/Calgary Police Service) View image in full screen
Ford F150 similar to the one William Rayton, a missing Calgary senior, is believed to be driving. (Supplied/Calgary Police Service).

Anyone who spots Rayton, or who may have information regarding where he could be, is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

