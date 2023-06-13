Suspect sought after 10-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Richmond Hill: police

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault in Richmond Hill.
York Regional Police said on June 10 at around 3:45 p.m., a 10-year-old girl was inside a store at the mall in the Yonge Street and Carville Road area.
Officers allege a man approached her, engaged her in conversation and touched her in a sexual manner.
According to police, the girl was able to get away and report the incident to police.
Officers are now searching for a man between 40 and 55 years old, standing around five-feet, five-inches tall, with a medium build.
Police said the suspect has short, black hair, glasses and was seen wearing a black v-neck short sleeved shirt, dark pants and white shoes.
Officers said he was seen driving a newer model dark grey Hyundai Kona with a sunroof.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
