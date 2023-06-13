Menu

Crime

Suspect sought after 10-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Richmond Hill: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 13, 2023 2:40 pm
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Richmond Hill.
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Richmond Hill.
Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault in Richmond Hill.

York Regional Police said on June 10 at around 3:45 p.m., a 10-year-old girl was inside a store at the mall in the Yonge Street and Carville Road area.

Officers allege a man approached her, engaged her in conversation and touched her in a sexual manner.

According to police, the girl was able to get away and report the incident to police.

Officers are now searching for a man between 40 and 55 years old, standing around five-feet, five-inches tall, with a medium build.

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Richmond Hill.
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Richmond Hill.

Police said the suspect has short, black hair, glasses and was seen wearing a black v-neck short sleeved shirt, dark pants and white shoes.

Officers said he was seen driving a newer model dark grey Hyundai Kona with a sunroof.

Police said the suspect was seen driving a newer model, dark grey Hyundai Kona with a sunroof.
Police said the suspect was seen driving a newer model, dark grey Hyundai Kona with a sunroof.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

