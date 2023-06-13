Updates expected on Highway 4 wildfire closure and ‘volatile’ northeast B.C. fires

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government is expecting to provide an update Tuesday afternoon on Highway 4 on Vancouver Island, which has now been shut down for a week.

Transportation Minister Rob Fleming will provide the update at 2:30 p.m.

That will be live-streamed above, on BC1 and on the Global BC Facebook page.

The highway was closed last Tuesday with the Cameron Bluffs wildfire burning east of Port Alberni.

The closure is having a massive impact on the coastal communities of Port Alberni, Tofino, Ucluelet and smaller communities along the highway that are dependent on tourism.

“We’ve seen significant drops, more than 50 per cent decrease right off the bat,” Samantha Hackett with the Long Beach Lodge in Tofino told Global News. “And yeah, for some almost 100 per cent lost revenue and business these last few days.”

Four daily truck convoys are getting food, fuel and other supplies to the coastal communities using the four-hour detour along logging roads.

Meanwhile, the fires in northeastern B.C. are still raging.

B.C. wildfire officials describe the situation as a “volatile and rapidly evolving” wildfire situation, as another storm brings rain, powerful winds and potential lightning to the region.

The Peace River Regional District says it will have updates on the vast Donnie Creek blaze that has charred nearly 4,660 square kilometres south of Fort Nelson, as well as the almost 200-square-kilometre Kiskatinaw fire threatening Tumbler Ridge.

Crews are also working to control another large fire nearby the Peavine Creek wildfire. It is not threatening Tumbler Ridge but the B.C. Wildfire Service said crews carried out a successful controlled burn on the fire, which removed volatile forest fuel so the fire doesn’t advance if the winds shift.

Meanwhile, Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for the South Coast and much of the South and Central Interior, with a cold front set to sweep the province Tuesday.

Rain and thunderstorms are both forecast, along with strong winds.

“An upper level disturbance develops Tuesday night, bringing rain and a risk of thunderstorms to eastern regions of the Province from the BC Peace River area to the Kootenay. Gusty winds are likely to continue as well for the central interior and the North and South Thompson regions.”

Rains of between 15 and 25 millimetres are forecast for parts of the Interior, with winds gusting up to 60 kilometres per hour.

On the South Coast, northwest winds gusting up to 70 kilometres per hour are expected starting Tuesday afternoon and subsiding early Wednesday morning.

While rain is desperately needed, particularly in B.C.’s Peace Region where crews are battling several massive wildfires, the prospect of strong winds could bring new challenges for firefighters.

– with files from Global News’ Simon Little