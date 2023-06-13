SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Raptors set to introduce new head coach

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 13, 2023 4:00 am
TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors will introduce their new head coach at a press conference this afternoon at Scotiabank Arena.

The Raptors were the only NBA team without a head coach entering this week after firing Nick Nurse on April 21.

Reports on the weekend pegged Darko Rajakovic as the successful candidate for the job.

The 44-year-old Serb has been coaching since 1996 and was the top assistant in Memphis last season.

Nurse was with the organization for 10 years, including five as head coach.

The Raptors won their only NBA championship under his watch in 2019 but were a disappointing 41-41 this season and were eliminated in the play-in tournament.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

