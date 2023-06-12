Menu

Fire

Forest Heights garage fire deemed suspicious

By Ryan White Global News
Posted June 12, 2023 2:00 pm
An investigation is underway into a June 12 fire that destroyed a detached garage in Forest Heights. View image in full screen
An investigation is underway into a June 12 fire that destroyed a detached garage in Forest Heights.
The arson unit is investigating a Monday morning fire that destroyed a detached garage in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood.

Calgary Fire Department crews encountered a garage engulfed in flames when they were called to the 2000 block of 39th Street S.E., in the community of Forest Heights, shortly before 6 a.m.

According to CFD officials, it appears several people had been living in the garage but there have been no reports of injuries.

Trending Now

The fire is considered suspicious.

Anyone with information can contact the Calgary police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

