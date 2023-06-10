Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Southern Interior

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 10, 2023 1:56 pm
A map showing a severe thunderstorm watch (in yellow) for B.C.'s Southern Interior on Saturday, June 10, 2023, In related news, a heat warning (red) has been issued for much of Alberta. View image in full screen
A map showing a severe thunderstorm watch (in yellow) for B.C.'s Southern Interior on Saturday, June 10, 2023, In related news, a heat warning (red) has been issued for much of Alberta. Environment Canada
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of B.C.’s Southern Interior.

According to Environment Canada, conditions are favourable on Saturday for the development of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts and heavy rain.

Areas under the severe thunderstorm watch include the South Thompson, Nicola, Okanagan and Boundary regions. The weather warning was issued at 9:45 a.m.

Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: June 9'
B.C. evening weather forecast: June 9

Saturday’s forecast for the Okanagan is calling for mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers in morning, followed by showers and then a risk of thunderstorms.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The mercury is projected to reach 23 C before falling to 15 C overnight.

Sunday’s forecast is projected to be mostly the same.

The national weather agency says it issues severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, or torrential rainfall.

 

 

More on Canada
OkanaganEnvironment CanadaWeatherBC weatherBC Interiorsouthern interiorSevere Thunderstorm WatchnicolaBoundary RegionSouth Thompson
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content