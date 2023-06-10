Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Southern Interior

Send this page to someone via email

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of B.C.’s Southern Interior.

According to Environment Canada, conditions are favourable on Saturday for the development of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts and heavy rain.

Areas under the severe thunderstorm watch include the South Thompson, Nicola, Okanagan and Boundary regions. The weather warning was issued at 9:45 a.m.

Saturday’s forecast for the Okanagan is calling for mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers in morning, followed by showers and then a risk of thunderstorms.

The mercury is projected to reach 23 C before falling to 15 C overnight.

Sunday’s forecast is projected to be mostly the same.

The national weather agency says it issues severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, or torrential rainfall.