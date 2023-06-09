Accused thief nabbed after police plane tracks down motorcycle

Send this page to someone via email

A Kelowna, B.C., woman nearly suffered a $1,500 theft this week but the would-be thief didn’t get far when police took to the sky to chase them down.

The suspect left the woman’s home and then fled on his blue Suzuki motorcycle, which did not display a licence plate. The victim believed that the suspect would be returning to the Kamloops area.

“Shortly after this report, other RCMP officers conducting routine patrols spotted the motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed on Highway 97 near Lake Country,” RCMP said in a press release.

“Officers in fully marked police vehicles made attempts to stop the suspect who continued to ride dangerously at extreme speeds, ignoring police efforts. In order to maintain public safety, the RCMP plane was dispatched and followed the suspect from Westwold to Kamloops.”

Once in Kamloops the suspect parked his motorcycle at a local hotel and entered the building, seemingly not knowing he was followed from the air. RCMP officers converged on the hotel and said the suspect was then quickly arrested without incident.

The suspect is now facing several charges including theft under $5,000, flight from police and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Anyone with dash camera video recordings of this incident are asked to report it to the police. Please call the Kelowna RCMP at 762-3300 to arrange for officers to view the footage.

Those who wish to stay anonymous can report to the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at http://www.crimestoppers.net