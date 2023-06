B.C. high-pressure ridge leads to 20 new daily weather records

Send this page to someone via email

Twenty communities across B.C. set daily temperature records on Thursday, thanks to a ridge of high pressure that brought sizzling temperatures.

Nearly all of the areas that set new records for June 8 were located in B.C.’s Interior, with the two exceptions being Whistler and Pemberton.

According to Environment Canada, Pemberton reached 35.7 C, eclipsing the old mark of 34.6 C set in 2015, while Whistler hit 30.9 C, edging out its previous mark of 30.0 C set in 1969.

Below are the communities that set daily temperature records on Thursday.

Blue River

New record: 35.4 C

Old record: 30.0 C, set in 1958

Cache Creek / Ashcroft

New record: 37.9 C

Old record: 36.9 C, set in 2015

Clearwater

New record: 36.4 C

Old record: 32.8 C, set in 1969

Clinton

New record: 30.5 C

Old record: 26.9 C, set in 2015

Golden

New record: 35.0 C

Old record: 34.4 C, set in 1948

Kamloops

New record: 35.7 C

Old record: 35.0 C, set in 1948

Kelowna

New record: 35.1 C

Old record: 34.9 C, set in 2015

Lillooet

New record: 36.4 C

Old record: 36.0 C, set in 2015

Lytton

New record: 38.5 C

Old record: 36.7 C, set in 1948

Mackenzie

New record: 32.3 C

Old record: 28.8 C, set in 1987

Pemberton

New record: 35.7 C

Old record: 34.6 C, set in 2015

Prince George

New record: 32.0 C

Old record: 30.0 C, set in 1969

Princeton

New record: 34.4 C

Old record: 33.9 C, set in 1903

Puntzi Mountain

New record: 31.4 C

Old record: 30.0 C, set in 1969

Quesnel

New record: 34.0 C

Old record: 32.2 C, set in 1969

Revelstoke

New record: 36.1 C

Old record: 35.0 C, set in 1948

Vernon

New record: 35.5 C

Old record: 34.2 C, set in 2015

Whistler

New record: 30.9 C

Old record: 30.0 C, set in 1969

Williams Lake

New record: 30.7 C

Old record: 28.9 C, set in 1969

Yoho National Park

New record: 30.3 C

Old record: 27.8 C, set in 1923

In related news, that ridge of high pressure also set 17 records in Alberta. The picturesque Jasper area had the province’s hottest temperature of the day at 32.7 C, eclipsing its old mark of 28.9 C that was set in 1958.