Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

‘Ash beginning to fall’: Tumbler Ridge family evacuates due to B.C. wildfire

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 9, 2023 2:39 pm
Click to play video: 'Tumbler Ridge residents ordered to evacuate'
Tumbler Ridge residents ordered to evacuate
The fast-moving West Kiskatinaw River wildfire has forced residents from their homes in Tumbler Ridge. Global News Morning speaks with Mayor Darryl Krakowka about the situation there.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An evacuation order was issued for the northeastern B.C. community of Tumbler Ridge Thursday evening.

An evacuated family spoke with Global News Friday morning about their experience.

Click to play video: 'Bracing for a busy wildfire season'
Bracing for a busy wildfire season

It is not the first time the Slack family has had to evacuate due to a wildfire – they were evacuees in the 2016 Fort McMurray wildfire, which caused more than $9 billion in damages.

Story continues below advertisement

Jennifer Slack said she was at school Thursday with her three-year-old son when she decided to prepare for the possible evacuation of Tumbler Ridge.

She said she knew wind conditions were forecast to change, so she went home and started to pack up. Only a couple of hours later, the evacuation order came down.

“We were able to leave right as the ash was beginning to fall,” Jennifer Slack said.

More on BC

“We went to go to Dawson Creek and the highway had just closed … We ended up going through Chetwynd and I was hearing the hotels were filled up, so we decided to Dawson but they were filled too. So we continued to Grand Prarie and we are now at a motel.”

Slack said the family’s first experience with the Fort McMurray blaze, including the support they received, helped to prepare them for this time around.

“The first (evacuation) was worse. The worst part is waiting and not knowing what is going to happen,” Slack said.

“But going through it a second time, you can’t control the situation so you have to sit back and wait. If we have to rebuild, we have to rebuild. If we don’t, we don’t. There is nothing we can do about it.

“I am just thankful our friends, family and pets are safe.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Tumbler Ridge residents ordered to evacuate'
Tumbler Ridge residents ordered to evacuate

Tumbler Ridge has roughly 2,400 community members who have been evacuated due to the out-of-control fire at West Kiskatinaw River.

Trending Now

As of Friday morning, the fire is an estimated 9,600 hectares and is suspected to be lightning-caused.

The fire has been rapidly growing due to aggressive weather conditions and dry fuels, according to the BC Wildfire Service. The fire is expected to grow with southeasterly winds, along with sustained high temperatures and low humidity on Friday.

Structure protection is underway in Tumbler Ridge.

The BC Wildfire Service is directing everyone to the Emergency Information BC website for the latest alerts and info.

Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: June 8'
B.C. evening weather forecast: June 8
BC wildfiresBC Wildfire ServiceDawson CreekTumbler RidgeBc EvacuationTumbler Ridge familyWest Kiskatinaw River wildfire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content