WestJet will shut down Swoop, ending budget airline offering

Budget airline Swoop will shut down later this year and have its operations folded into WestJet, the company announced Friday.

The merger into WestJet’s operations is expected to be completed by Oct. 28, the Calgary-based airline said. Swoop will operate its existing network until then, and Swoop employees will move to WestJet once the merger is completed.

“The WestJet Group is confident in the outcome of this negotiated decision and the path forward to integrate Swoop into WestJet’s operations,” WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech said in a news release.

“This integration will enhance our ability to serve a broader spectrum of guests. Instead of only 16 aircraft serving the ultra-low-cost market, each aircraft, in our 180-strong fleet, will offer ultra-affordable travel options through to a premium inflight experience.”

It’s not yet clear if WestJet will leave the markets and routes serviced by Swoop, or replace their offerings with WestJet flights. WestJet did not immediately respond to Global News’ comment request.

WestJet revealed the decision as it announced the second collective bargaining agreement between WestJet and the Air Line Pilots Association had been ratified.

The merger was negotiated in the collective agreement, WestJet said. The agreement is retroactive to Jan. 1, 2023, and will be in place until Dec. 31, 2026.

The two sides were on the brink of a potentially catastrophic strike last month but avoided one after reaching a deal at the 11th hour.