Cameron Bluffs wildfire detour to be closed Friday due to accident along the route

As the Cameron Bluffs wildfire continues to burn close to Highway 4 on Vancouver Island and the highway remains closed, the detour route will also be closed for a number of hours Friday.

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation said the detour, which is via industrial forest roads, will be closed from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday.

This means there is no way to drive from Port Alberni to the west coast of Vancouver Island during this time.

The ministry said crews have to go in and tow out a vehicle to avoid serious environmental impacts on the surrounding region.

The Cameron Bluffs wildfire is now an estimated 208 hectares in size and is believed to be human-caused.