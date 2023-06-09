SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Fire

Cameron Bluffs wildfire detour to be closed Friday due to accident along the route

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 9, 2023 1:39 pm
Click to play video: 'Drivers navigate the Vancouver Island detour as Highway 4 remains closed'
Drivers navigate the Vancouver Island detour as Highway 4 remains closed
As the Cameron Bluffs fire continues to burn close to Highway 4 on Vancouver Island, the road between Port Alberni and the west coast remains closed. There is now a detour in place down a logging road but drivers will need to slow down and allow for more time.
As the Cameron Bluffs wildfire continues to burn close to Highway 4 on Vancouver Island and the highway remains closed, the detour route will also be closed for a number of hours Friday.

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation said the detour, which is via industrial forest roads, will be closed from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday.

This means there is no way to drive from Port Alberni to the west coast of Vancouver Island during this time.

The ministry said crews have to go in and tow out a vehicle to avoid serious environmental impacts on the surrounding region.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver Island traffic and supplies getting through Highway 4 detour'
Vancouver Island traffic and supplies getting through Highway 4 detour

The Cameron Bluffs wildfire is now an estimated 208 hectares in size and is believed to be human-caused.

