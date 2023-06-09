Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

6 people, 3 pets escape West Kelowna house fire

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 9, 2023 11:48 am
Click to play video: 'B.C. smoke alarm campaign'
B.C. smoke alarm campaign
WATCH: The provincial government has embarked on a campaign to educate British Columbians about the importance of smoke alarms.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Six people and their three pets were able to escape an early morning fire in a  Smith Creek neighbourhood home, fire officials said.

The fire started around 3 a.m. Friday and was contained to a single bedroom. While all the home’s occupants were able to escape, one was treated at the scene by paramedics for smoke inhalation as a result of trying to suppress the fire before firefighters arrived, according to West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund.

Click to play video: '2 Surrey fires in 12 hours lead to arson charges'
2 Surrey fires in 12 hours lead to arson charges

“The cause of the fire was deemed to be accidental,” Brolund said, adding the home sustained smoke and water damage.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Brolund said it could have been worse had it not been for a fire alarm.

“Yesterday, the BC Fire Commissioner reported that only 45 per cent of fires last year had a working smoke alarm present,” he said.

“In the case of this fire, a working smoke alarm was installed and functioned, alerting the occupants, saving lives and minimizing property damage.”

More on Canada
House FireWest KelownaWater DamageJason Brolundfire alarmssmoke damageSmith CreekBC fire commissioneralarms save livespets safe
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content