6 people, 3 pets escape West Kelowna house fire

Six people and their three pets were able to escape an early morning fire in a Smith Creek neighbourhood home, fire officials said.

The fire started around 3 a.m. Friday and was contained to a single bedroom. While all the home’s occupants were able to escape, one was treated at the scene by paramedics for smoke inhalation as a result of trying to suppress the fire before firefighters arrived, according to West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund.

“The cause of the fire was deemed to be accidental,” Brolund said, adding the home sustained smoke and water damage.

Brolund said it could have been worse had it not been for a fire alarm.

“Yesterday, the BC Fire Commissioner reported that only 45 per cent of fires last year had a working smoke alarm present,” he said.

“In the case of this fire, a working smoke alarm was installed and functioned, alerting the occupants, saving lives and minimizing property damage.”