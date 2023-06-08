Woman fatally injured in Langdon, Alta. assault, relative in custody

Charges are pending against a 31-year-old Langdon, Alta., man as part of the investigation into a fatal attack last month on a member of his family.
RCMP officials confirm officers were called to a home in the town just east of Calgary in the early afternoon hours of May 26 for reports of an assault.
An unresponsive woman was found on scene and taken to hospital in serious condition.
A member of her family — exact relationship not disclosed — was arrested on scene.
Trending Now
According to RCMP, the woman died in hospital from her injuries on Monday, June 7, nearly two weeks after the attack occurred. Her identity has not been released.
An autopsy was scheduled to take place Tuesday.
More on Crime
- Prison transfer not about revenge, former official says after Bernardo moved
- Edmonton man Michael White, convicted of killing pregnant wife, gets full parole
- 2 killed, 5 hurt in Virginia shooting after high school graduation ceremony
- Ford calls for head of correctional service to be fired over Paul Bernardo transfer
Comments