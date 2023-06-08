Woman fatally injured in Langdon, Alta. assault, relative in custody

Send this page to someone via email

Charges are pending against a 31-year-old Langdon, Alta., man as part of the investigation into a fatal attack last month on a member of his family.

RCMP officials confirm officers were called to a home in the town just east of Calgary in the early afternoon hours of May 26 for reports of an assault.

An unresponsive woman was found on scene and taken to hospital in serious condition.

A member of her family — exact relationship not disclosed — was arrested on scene.

According to RCMP, the woman died in hospital from her injuries on Monday, June 7, nearly two weeks after the attack occurred. Her identity has not been released.

An autopsy was scheduled to take place Tuesday.