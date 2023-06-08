Menu

Weather

10 heat records broken in B.C. as sun settles in

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 8, 2023 2:40 pm
Growing concerns about increasing fire risk in B.C.
With hot, dry weather in the forecast for the coming days, British Columbians are being warned to be extremely careful outdoors. The federal government says preparations are ongoing for what is expected to be a severe fire season for most of the country this summer. Catherine Urquhart reports.
Another summerlike day in B.C. toppled 10 temperature records, according to Environment Canada.

The hottest spot in the province Wednesday was Lytton, where the temperature reached 36.9 C, breaking a record of  36.7 C set in 1948, according to the national weather agency.

A distant second was Pitt Meadows, where a new record of 32 C was set on June 7, breaking an old record of 30.6 C set in 1898. This was the oldest record toppled Wednesday.

Hope was similarly hot, reaching a record of 31.2 C, surpassing the previous record of 30.6 C set in 1948.

Hot weather to persist until next week, Environment Canada meteorologist cautions

The remaining seven temperature records didn’t crack 30 C and whether temperature records will continue to fall in the day ahead remains to be seen.

Cooler, damper weather is a possibility across the lower quarter of the province on Friday.

Environment Canada has called for showers across the lower quarter of the province June 9, possibly bringing as much as 10 millimetres of rain to the Squamish, Sechelt, Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley regions before sun and heat return on the weekend.

No showers are due in parts of parched northeastern B.C. until at least next week. The forecast shows temperatures should remain well above average through the weekend, meaning no respite from smoky conditions or aid for crews battling several large wildfires there.

Campfire bans were scheduled to take effect Thursday across most of British Columbia as the wildfire danger remained high to extreme everywhere except the northwest and southeast corners of the province and on Haida Gwaii.

The remaining seven temperature records are as follows:

Puntzi Mountain Area 
New record of 29.7 C
Old record of 29.6 C set in 2003

More on BC

Malahat 
New record of 29.5 C
Old record of 27.3 C set in 2015

Powell River 
New record of 29.3 C
Old record of 27.8 C set in 1948

Sechelt Area 
New record of 29.3 C
Old record of 28.4 C set in 2015

Yoho National Park 
New record of 29 C
Old record of 28.9 C set in 1923

West Vancouver Area 
New record of 28.6 C
Old record of 28.4 C set in 1998

Bella Bella
New record of 25.3
Old record of 23.8 set in 2011

-with files from The Canadian Press

Preparing for ‘mini heat wave’ on B.C.’s South Coast and Interior
Environment Canada, Lytton, Pitt Meadows, Temperature Records, Heat Records, Weather Report, fire risks
