More evacuation orders to be lifted for Halifax area residents affected by wildfires

More evacuation orders were expected to be lifted Thursday for residents in subdivisions that sustained the most damage when a wildfire broke out on May 28 and destroyed 150 homes.

More than 16,000 people were forced to flee their homes, but several evacuation orders have since been lifted for the Upper Tantallon and Hammonds Plains areas.

Though the fire was largely contained on Saturday, about 4,000 people were still waiting to return to their homes northwest of the city’s downtown. Most of those people were expected to be given approval to return home before Friday afternoon, but another group could expect to wait longer.

The Halifax Regional Municipality said residents who live within three smaller areas where the most damage was reported should be able to return home within the next 10 days. The municipality said it must first complete a review of infrastructure, install traffic controls and place fences around destroyed properties.

Meanwhile, the Canadian Red Cross announced Thursday that as of 8 p.m. Atlantic time, residents subject to evacuation orders would no longer be able to register online for a one-time $500 emergency grant from the Nova Scotia government.

In southwestern Nova Scotia, the 234-square-kilometre Barrington Lake fire was being held in place Thursday by 170 firefighters and two helicopters. But officials said the fire remained out of control after it destroyed 60 homes and cottages, and another 150 structures.

“Although the fire is not yet under control, we continue to work hard and do not expect the fire to spread further,” the Shelburne County East Emergency Management Organization said in a statement late Wednesday.

The organization issued a statement Thursday reminding residents that evacuation orders for the area are not just recommendations.

“We acknowledge the frustration of community members, especially of those who have not yet been able to return to their properties and homes,” the organization said. “However, to protect our community members and the entire wildfire investigation … we need to take a safety-first approach.”

The organization said the evacuation zones remain dangerous because of oil spills from furnaces, downed power lines and leaking septic systems.

“We have been fortunate to report no fatalities or injuries from the wildfires and we would like to keep it this way,” the organization’s statement said.

A major highway that runs along the province’s southwest coast has been partially reopened to traffic. Commercial traffic and health-care workers can now use a section Highway 103 that was closed when the Barrington Lake fire rapidly moved northward last week.

A provincewide ban on open fires remains in place. The fine for violations has been increased to $25,000.

Previously imposed restrictions on travel and activities in the province’s woodlands have been lifted, except in Shelburne County and anywhere evacuation orders remain in place.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2023.