Woman dead, many injured after 8-vehicle crash in north Mississauga

Emergency crews had to perform multiple extrications after an eight-vehicle crash reportedly caused by a transit bus in north Mississauga that left a woman dead and multiple people injured, officials say.

The crash happened in the area of Derry and Rexwood roads, just west of Highway 427. Emergency services responded to the scene at 9:35 a.m. Thursday.

“From what I understand, multiple vehicles were stopped at the Derry Road and Rexwood intersection facing eastbound when the bus continued through, causing the initial collision,” Peel Regional Police Const. Sarah Patten told Global News.

A chain-reaction ensued, she said, leading to eight vehicles being involved in total.

Mississauga Fire said multiple extrications were performed and a defibrillator was used on one of the patients who had to be extricated.

An adult female driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Patten said many people were injured, with some taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries and others not taken to hospital because their injuries were minor.

Peel Paramedics told Global News nine people were transported, including one who was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and two taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Paramedics said the six others were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

There is no word on whether there were passengers on the bus at the time of the crash or if they are among the injured.

Patten said everyone involved remained at the scene.

No charges have been laid, she said, but noted it’s still early in the investigation, which is being conducted by Peel police’s Major Collision Bureau.

