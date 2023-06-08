Menu

Crime

25-year-old driver faces impaired charge after Oakville crash kills man

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 8, 2023 7:31 am
A Halton Regional Police vehicle is shown in Oakville, Wednesday, Jan.18, 2023. View image in full screen
A Halton Regional Police vehicle is shown in Oakville, Wednesday, Jan.18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan
A 25-year-old driver is facing charges after a head-on crash in Oakville on Wednesday afternoon killed a 58-year-old man riding a Vespa motorcycle, police say.

Halton Regional Police said a crash involving a Vespa and two passenger vehicles happened in the area of Lakeshore Road West and Windsor Gate, just west of Third Line.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at around 1:40 p.m.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicates that a head-on crash happened between an eastbound Nissan Rogue SUV and a westbound Vespa, with a third vehicle also damaged as a result of the initial crash.

A 58-year-old man from Oakville who was riding the Vespa was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Nissan, a 25-year-old Burlington resident, was arrested and charged with impaired driving causing death and dangerous driving causing death.

Any witnesses of the crash who have not yet spoken to police were asked to contact Halton police’s collision reconstruction unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 5065.

