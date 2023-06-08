Menu

Stretch of Calgary’s 17 Avenue to close for the weekend

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted June 8, 2023 6:55 am
A construction security fence and shroud is shown along Calgary's 17 Avenue S.W. View image in full screen
A construction security fence and shroud is shown along Calgary's 17 Avenue S.W. Josh Ritchie/Global News
A stretch of Calgary’s popular 17 Avenue will be closed to all traffic starting this morning, and the closure will continue through the weekend.

The City of Calgary is closing 17 Avenue S.W. between 2 and 4 Streets to repair sanitary services starting at 9 a.m.

“A full road closure will be in place while work is underway, however, all businesses and residences will remain accessible for local traffic via 4 Street S.W.,” the city said in a notice to area businesses.

The roadway and south sidewalk of 17 Avenue S.W. will be closed to traffic, parking and pedestrians, but the north sidewalk will remain open.

Some patios will have to wait to open as road work ramps up on 17th Avenue

A detour will be available for businesses and residences on the south side of the avenue.

Traffic will be diverted to 15 Avenue and 18 Avenue S.W., restricting parking on the north sides of both avenues.

The city expects there will be no disruptions to sanitary or water services while the work is being done.

The sanitary repair work is expected to be completed on June 11 at 7 p.m.

It’s all part of the overhaul the city is doing to the popular stretch, work that is expected to wrap up by the fall of next year.

