Man attempts to enter woman’s vehicle at Lansdowne Place mall parking lot in Peterborough

Police in Peterborough, Ont., are looking for a suspect after a woman reported a man tried to get into her vehicle in the parking lot at Lansdowne Place mall last week.

The Peterborough Police Service said Wednesday it was made aware of an incident that occurred around 2 p.m. on June 1. Police say a woman was sitting in her car when a man attempted to get into the vehicle.

According to police, the woman screamed and the suspect left and continued into the mall.

The suspect was described to police as being in his 60s to 70s with scabs on his face. He had grey hair and was wearing jeans and a white T-shirt. He was carrying a blue, unknown object.

Police say they are aware of information about the incident circulating on social media.

Anyone with information or video in connection with this incident or any others is asked to contact police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.