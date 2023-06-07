Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man attempts to enter woman’s vehicle at Lansdowne Place mall parking lot in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 7, 2023 5:28 pm
Police are investigating reports of a man who tried to enter a vehicle with a woman inside at the parking lot of Lansdowne Place on June 1, 2023.
Police are investigating reports of a man who tried to enter a vehicle with a woman inside at the parking lot of Lansdowne Place on June 1, 2023. File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Peterborough, Ont., are looking for a suspect after a woman reported a man tried to get into her vehicle in the parking lot at Lansdowne Place mall last week.

The Peterborough Police Service said Wednesday it was made aware of an incident that occurred around 2 p.m. on June 1. Police say a woman was sitting in her car when a man attempted to get into the vehicle.

According to police, the woman screamed and the suspect left and continued into the mall.

The suspect was described to police as being in his 60s to 70s with scabs on his face. He had grey hair and was wearing jeans and a white T-shirt. He was carrying a blue, unknown object.

Police say they are aware of information about the incident circulating on social media.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information or video in connection with this incident or any others is asked to contact police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.

Click to play video: 'Three teens arrested after allegedly carjacking of Uber driver'
Three teens arrested after allegedly carjacking of Uber driver
Peterborough Police ServicePeterborough crimeSuspicious PersonLansdowne PlaceSuspicious Manattempted carjackingPeterborough mall
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content