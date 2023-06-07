Menu

Canada

Missing baby from Nova Scotia found safe and sound in Quebec

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted June 7, 2023 4:21 pm
A Sûreté du Québec emblem is pictured on an officer in Quebec City, Quebec on Thursday, July 28, 2022. View image in full screen
A Sûreté du Québec emblem is pictured on an officer in Quebec City, Quebec on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press
Quebec provincial police say a missing baby girl has been found safe and the Amber Alert issued Wednesday afternoon has come to an end.

The alert was issued after the one-year-old child was allegedly abducted in Nova Scotia and last seen in Saint-Louis-De-Blandford, Que., about 190 kilometres east of Montreal.

The girl was found “safe and sound” in St-Hyacinthe, about 100 kilometres from Saint-Louis-De-Blandford, police said.

Trending Now

Nova Scotia RCMP confirmed the missing pair were from the province’s Colchester County area, and that RCMP were working with Quebec provincial police on the investigation.

with files from Global’s Rebecca Lau

