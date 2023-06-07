Missing baby from Nova Scotia found safe and sound in Quebec

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec provincial police say a missing baby girl has been found safe and the Amber Alert issued Wednesday afternoon has come to an end.

The alert was issued after the one-year-old child was allegedly abducted in Nova Scotia and last seen in Saint-Louis-De-Blandford, Que., about 190 kilometres east of Montreal.

The girl was found “safe and sound” in St-Hyacinthe, about 100 kilometres from Saint-Louis-De-Blandford, police said.

Nova Scotia RCMP confirmed the missing pair were from the province’s Colchester County area, and that RCMP were working with Quebec provincial police on the investigation.

— with files from Global’s Rebecca Lau