OPP focus on Six Nations residence in missing Hagersville woman investigation

OPP say they expect to be at a residence on Sixth Line in Six Nations of the Grand River for several days seeking evidence in the case connected with a missing Hagersville, Ont. woman.

A spokesperson for the police confirmed a search of the property is underway as part of the Amber Ellis missing person investigation.

No additional information was revealed by OPP, except Six Nations Police Service members will be assisting.

Ellis has been missing for almost two and a half years and was living at a Haldimand County address before her mother reported the 33-year-old missing on March 8, 2021.

She also has ties to the Brantford, Cambridge, Hamilton and Norfolk County areas.

A $50,000 reward was offered in October for information leading investigators to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

Last August, investigators suspected some people have not come forward with information related to the disappearance and that “witnesses” exist with information that could solve the case.

That appeal came on the same day Ellis’s mother pleaded for her daughter’s safe return in an OPP video.

Ellis is described as five feet nine inches tall and 120 pounds, with a thin build, long, dark hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information can reach out to the OPP or leave an anonymous online message at Crime Stoppers.