Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

OPP focus on Six Nations residence in missing Hagersville woman investigation

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 7, 2023 9:22 am
Photo of Amber Ellis. OPP say she was last seen on Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation near the end of February 2021. View image in full screen
Photo of Amber Ellis. OPP say she was last seen on Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation near the end of February 2021. OPP_WR / Twitter
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

OPP say they expect to be at a residence on Sixth Line in Six Nations of the Grand River for several days seeking evidence in the case connected with a missing Hagersville, Ont. woman.

A spokesperson for the police confirmed a search of the property is underway as part of the Amber Ellis missing person investigation.

No additional information was revealed by OPP, except Six Nations Police Service members will be assisting.

Ellis has been missing for almost two and a half years and was living at a Haldimand County address before her mother reported the 33-year-old missing on March 8, 2021.

She also has ties to the Brantford, Cambridge, Hamilton and Norfolk County areas.

A $50,000 reward was offered in October for information leading investigators to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

Story continues below advertisement

Last August, investigators suspected some people have not come forward with information related to the disappearance and that “witnesses” exist with information that could solve the case.

That appeal came on the same day Ellis’s mother pleaded for her daughter’s safe return in an OPP video.

Ellis is described as five feet nine inches tall and 120 pounds, with a thin build, long, dark hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information can reach out to the OPP or leave an anonymous online message at Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'London, Ont. community gathers for Afzaal family vigil on 2nd anniversary of fatal truck attack'
London, Ont. community gathers for Afzaal family vigil on 2nd anniversary of fatal truck attack
Related News
OPPKitchener newsHamilton newsMissing WomanBrantford newshaldimand county opphagersville newsAmber EllisAmber Ellis missingHagersville woman missingreward for missing woman
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content