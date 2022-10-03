$50K reward being offered for information on missing Hagersville woman Amber Ellis: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

In an effort to find a Hagersville, Ont., woman, missing for close to 19 months, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a $50,000 reward is now being offered for information leading investigators to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

Detectives are hoping the cash incentive will spur answers from the public into the disappearance of Amber Ellis, last seen on Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation near the end of February 2021.

The Govt. of Ontario is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the disappearance of Amber Ellis. Call the Amber Ellis tip line at 1-866-549-2090, OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-222-8477. dr pic.twitter.com/vxB3XObvUK — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) October 3, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Ellis had been living at a Haldimand County address prior to her mother reporting the 33-year-old missing on March 8, 2021.

She also has ties to the Brantford, Cambridge, Hamilton and Norfolk County areas.

“I am confident this reward will provide added incentive for anyone who has been hesitant in providing police with information that can assist our investigators in bringing this case to a resolution for Amber’s grieving family,” OPP Det. Insp. Chris Josiah said in a release on Monday.

In August, Josiah said investigators suspected there were people who have not come forward with information related to the disappearance.

“After interviewing dozens of witnesses, I believe that there are additional witnesses who have information that can help solve this case and I encourage them to contact police immediately,” Josiah stated.

That appeal came on the same day Ellis’s mother pleaded for her daughter’s safe return in an OPP video.

Read more: OPP search for woman and newborn baby last seen Sunday

“She’s still a daughter, an aunt, a sister, a granddaughter, a friend and we got to bring her home. And anyone who knows anything, we’ve got to bring her home,” said Donna Ellis.

Story continues below advertisement

Ellis is described as five feet nine inches tall and 120 pounds, with a thin build, long, dark hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information can reach out to the OPP or leave an anonymous online message at Crime Stoppers.