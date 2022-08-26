OPP issue plea for information about missing Hagersville woman

Send this page to someone via email

A year and a half into the investigation, Ontario Provincial Police in Haldimand County have issued a plea for members of the public to come forward with information about the disappearance of a missing Hagersville woman.

They say Amber Ellis was reported missing by her mother back on March 8, 2021.



Police say the 33-year-old woman was last seen near the end February on Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation.

OPP believe there are people out there who have not come forward with information which may lead them to finding Amber Ellis.

“After interviewing dozens of witnesses, I believe that there are additional witnesses who have information that can help solve this case and I encourage them to contact police immediately,” OPP Det. Insp. Chris Josiah stated.

Back in December, family members issued a plea for members of the public to come forward with any information they might have about her disappearance.

The family of Amber Ellis needs your help this Christmas. The Hagersville resident has been missing since March. Today, her family is making an emotional appeal for information in the hopes of bringing this investigation to a close. Here's D/Inspector Chris Josiah with more. ^dr pic.twitter.com/cor7kDWDfb — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) December 21, 2021

“She’s still human. She’s still a mother,” her mother, Donna Ellis, said in a video OPP posted on social media.

“She’s still a daughter, an aunt, a sister, a granddaughter, a friend and we got to bring her home. And anyone who knows anything, we’ve got to bring her home.”

According to OPP, Ellis had a residence in Hagersville but also has ties to Brantford, Cambridge, Hamilton and Norfolk County.

Ellis is described as being 5’9″ tall, 120 lbs, with a thin build, long dark hair and brown eyes.

The OPP says it has members of its Criminal Investigation Branch working with investigators from the Brantford Police Service and Six Nations Police Service to find the missing woman.