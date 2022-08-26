Menu

Comments

Crime

OPP issue plea for information about missing Hagersville woman

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 26, 2022 3:31 pm
Amber Ellis was last seen toward the end of February 2021. View image in full screen
Amber Ellis was last seen toward the end of February 2021. OPP / ho

A year and a half into the investigation, Ontario Provincial Police in Haldimand County have issued a plea for members of the public to come forward with information about the disappearance of a missing Hagersville woman.

They say Amber Ellis was reported missing by her mother back on March 8, 2021.

Police say the 33-year-old woman was last seen near the end February on Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation.

OPP believe there are people out there who have not come forward with information which may lead them to finding Amber Ellis.

“After interviewing dozens of witnesses, I believe that there are additional witnesses who have information that can help solve this case and I encourage them to contact police immediately,” OPP Det. Insp. Chris Josiah stated.

Back in December, family members issued a plea for members of the public to come forward with any information they might have about her disappearance.

“She’s still human. She’s still a mother,” her mother, Donna Ellis, said in a video OPP posted on social media.

Trending Stories

“She’s still a daughter, an aunt, a sister, a granddaughter, a friend and we got to bring her home. And anyone who knows anything, we’ve got to bring her home.”

According to OPP, Ellis had a residence in Hagersville but also has ties to Brantford, Cambridge, Hamilton and Norfolk County.

Ellis is described as being 5’9″ tall, 120 lbs, with a thin build, long dark hair and brown eyes.

The OPP says it has members of its Criminal Investigation Branch working with investigators from the Brantford Police Service and Six Nations Police Service to find the missing woman.

