Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Bank of Canada set to announce June rate decision. Will it hike or hold?

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 7, 2023 6:29 am
Click to play video: 'Business News: GDP numbers key for interest rate decision'
Business News: GDP numbers key for interest rate decision
WATCH: The Bank of Canada is set to announce its next interest rate decision on Wednesday. Financial Analyst Robert Levy looks at how the latest economic numbers will play into it, as well as the impact wildfires across Canada are having on insurance rates.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Bank of Canada is set to announce its interest rate decision Wednesday as speculation about another rate hike heats up.

Recent economic data suggests the Canadian economy is running hotter than forecasters had expected, raising concerns about the inflation outlook.

Last week, Statistics Canada reported real gross domestic product grew at an annualized rate of 3.1 per cent in the first quarter, while a preliminary estimate suggests it expanded again in April.

Economists – many of whom expected high interest rates to send the economy into a recession by now – say the recent data suggests the central bank may have to hike interest rates again to get inflation back to the two per cent target.

Trending Now

The Bank of Canada, which paused its rate-hiking cycle earlier this year after raising its key interest rate to 4.5 per cent, has signalled it would hike rates again if the economy continued to run too hot or inflation proved to be sticky.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada’s annual inflation rate has steadily declined since last summer but ticked up slightly to 4.4 per cent in April.

More on Money
inflationBank of CanadaCanada economyinterest rateBank of Canada interest rateCanada Interest RateBank of Canada rateBank of Canada rate hikeWill the Bank of Canada raise ratesJune rate decision
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content