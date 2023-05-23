Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Canada has the highest household debt level in G7, housing agency warns

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 23, 2023 1:48 pm
Click to play video: 'Money matters: Helping you avoid falling into bad habits with debt'
Money matters: Helping you avoid falling into bad habits with debt
According to Statistic Canada, the average Canadian household now owes $1.82 for every dollar of disposable income they earn. Due to the high cost of living, many Canadians are turning to credit or high-interest loans to make ends meet. Licensed insolvency trustee Freida Richer joins Global News Morning to share her red flags when using credit. – Sep 30, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s housing agency says the country has the highest level of household debt in the G7, making its economy vulnerable to a global economic crisis.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation deputy chief economist Aled ab Iorwerth says in a new analysis that the country’s household debt has been rising “inexorably.”

Household debt made up 80 per cent of the size of the economy during the 2008 recession, before it rose to 95 per cent in 2010 and exceeded its size in 2021.

Click to play video: 'Dissecting the debt levels of different generations in Canada'
Dissecting the debt levels of different generations in Canada

Over the same period of time, household debt dropped in the U.S., U.K. and Germany and was nearly unchanged in Italy.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Ab Iorwerth says high levels of debt do most damage when a significantly negative economic event happens and leads to widespread job losses because it becomes difficult, if not impossible, for many mortgage holders to service their debt.

He says widespread job losses in an economy where debt levels are high will make any recession more severe.

More on Lifestyle
inflationCanada economyCanadian DollarCMHCCanada housinghousehold debtmortgage debthousehold debt g7household debt levels
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers