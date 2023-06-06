Menu

Fire

Four fires now out of control in Manitoba as province continues to monitor wildfire situation

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted June 6, 2023 11:24 pm
Manitoba wildfire update: June 6
As of Tuesday, there were 14 active fires in Manitoba, with four out of control.
The province says thunderstorms making their way through Manitoba could result in an increase in wildfires, because of lightning strikes.

As of Tuesday, there were 14 active fires in the province, with four out of control.

Crews say they are focused on three fires near Little Grand Rapids, Pauingassi, and St. Theresa Point. In its latest fire bulletin, the province says while the fire is several kilometres away from those areas, smoke may be an issue for the communities.

There have been 70 wildfires so far this year, but that’s below the average of 122 at around this time

Cailin Hodder of the Manitoba Wildfire Service says there’s been a huge decrease in the number of human-caused fires, but more are being caused by lightning.

She says Manitoba crews are not leaving the province to help elsewhere, due to the current weather conditions and the risks.

