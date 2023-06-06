Toronto police search for 4 teenagers after Woodbine Beach stabbing

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in Toronto are looking for four teenagers aged between 16 and 18 years old after a stabbing at a popular beach.

Toronto police said, on May 30 after 9 p.m., officers were called to a stabbing at Woodbine Beach in the city’s east end.

An altercation between a group of young people took place. One person was reportedly stabbed.

Police said they were searching for three teenage girls and a boy in relation to the incident.

The girls are all described as 16 to 18 years old with straight hair.

The first girl had brown hair with red highlights and wore a blue sweater with a Brooklyn Nets logo and beige shorts, police said.

The second reportedly had a black ponytail, black shorts and a black sweater with a red logo on the left shoulder.

Story continues below advertisement

The third girl had brown hair. Police said she wore a light sweater, black shorts and had white shoes.

The final suspect is a boy aged 16 to 17, police said. He wore a black t-shirt, black shorts, black satchel and had a black face covering.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.