Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Winnipeg 7-Eleven applies for dining room liquor licence

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 6, 2023 11:59 am
A public notice is displayed at the Ness Avenue and Sturgeon Road 7-Eleven store in Winnipeg. View image in full screen
A public notice is displayed at the Ness Avenue and Sturgeon Road 7-Eleven store in Winnipeg. Sam Thompson / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 7-Eleven store in west Winnipeg is looking to quench customers’ thirst with more than just Slurpees.

The company has applied for a dining room liquor licence for its location on Ness Avenue at Sturgeon Road, as part of a planned revamp into a licensed eatery.

“Plans are underway to remodel the location at Ness and Sturgeon with an eating area furnished with tables and seating,” a spokesperson for 7-Eleven Canada said in a statement.

“This location has also applied for a dining room liquor licence allowing our adult guests to enjoy a glass of beer or wine alongside their meal.”

The concept isn’t new, with licensed 7-Eleven restaurants already available in Alberta and Ontario, but it would be a first for Manitoba.

The company said if it gets the go-ahead for the licence, several safety controls will be in place.

Story continues below advertisement

“All staff will complete mandatory Smart Choices training for the safe service and sale of beer and wine. In addition, our Smart Choices trained staff will oversee service in the licensed dining area and ID anyone who looks 30 years old or younger.

“Beer and wine will be safely stored under lock and key, with employee access only.”

The 7-Eleven at Ness Avenue and Sturgeon Road in Winnipeg. View image in full screen
The 7-Eleven at Ness Avenue and Sturgeon Road in Winnipeg. Sam Thompson / Global News

Shaun Jeffrey, executive director of the Manitoba Restaurant and Foodservices Association, told 680 CJOB’s Connecting Winnipeg that Manitoba’s liquor laws are lagging behind legislation in other provinces.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“It’s being done by 7-Eleven in Ontario and in Alberta,” Jeffrey said, “but I’m quite surprised (by the Manitoba application) because those provinces have very progressive liquor statutes and setup. Their liquor models are a lot more updated.

“Currently, in Manitoba, we don’t have that, and so it makes it very hard to try to make a business case out of it when we’re paying the same amount of money at the liquor store as the consumer is for booze.”

Manitoba, Jeffrey said, is often one of the last provinces to adjust its liquor laws.

The application is currently being reviewed by the Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba’s Opposition New Democrats play to prevent liquor bills from passing'
Manitoba’s Opposition New Democrats play to prevent liquor bills from passing

 

More on Lifestyle
7-ElevenManitoba Restaurant and Foodservices AssociationLiquor LicenceManitoba LiquorShaun Jeffrey7-eleven canadaLiquor Gaming and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content