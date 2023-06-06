Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peter Khill sentenced to 8 years for fatal shooting of Six Nations man

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 6, 2023 12:19 pm
Peter Khill, charged with second-degree murder, leaves court in Hamilton on Tuesday, June 12, 2018. View image in full screen
Peter Khill, charged with second-degree murder, leaves court in Hamilton on Tuesday, June 12, 2018. Khill is charged with gunning down an Indigenous man, Jon Styres, 29, who was allegedly trying to steal his pickup truck from his rural home in the early hours of Feb. 4, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Binbrook, Ont., resident convicted of fatally shooting a Six Nations man almost seven years ago has been given an eight-year sentence by an Ontario judge.

Peter Khill returned to a Hamilton court after being found guilty by a jury last year of manslaughter in the February 2016 death of Jonathan Styres.

Justice Andrew Goodman delivered his sentence to a courtroom packed with members of Styres’ and Khill’s families.

Goodman suggested the sentence cannot bring Styres back — but hoped his family and community can feel “some sense of closure” with his ruling.

Previously found not guilty of second-degree murder in 2018, Khill faced a second trial last December following an order from Ontario’s Court of Appeal.

Khill unsuccessfully challenged that trial in 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

The sentencing took two days in total, with the first part on April 12 and the conclusion Tuesday.

Goodman heard from Khill, the Crown, defence counsel and five in-person victim impact statements, including an emotional address from Styres’ partner at the time.

In the April session, Lindsay Hill, the mother of Styres’ two young daughters, characterized his death via a pair of gunshots as “completely heartbreaking” and “a blatant disregard for life.”

“My life has and will continue to be affected,” Hill told the court.

More on Crime

“Every birthday, every holiday is like a punch in the gut and brings back the extreme loss that I have endured.”

Counsel Jeff Manishen responded with 57 character reference submissions on behalf of Khill, including one from wife Melinda Khill, insisting her spouse was “selfless” with a “heart of gold.”

Joan Khill, Peter’s mother, described a life “growing up with financial hardship” for her son, adding that his two trials have resulted in “unimaginable” stress for the 33-year-old.

Khill spoke later in the hearing and said he was “forever sorry” for his part in the incident.

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about John Styres and his family,” said Khill.

Story continues below advertisement

“John and I share one very important similarity: we’re the fathers of two little girls.”

The Crown had been asking for 10 years as punishment, while Manishen suggested four years.

Under the terms of the sentence, Khill will serve his time in a federal penitentiary, provide a DNA sample, be prohibited from owning firearms or any ammo or restricted weapons for 10 years and be forbidden contact with Styres’ family.

Click to play video: 'Toronto girl writes book about cancer experience'
Toronto girl writes book about cancer experience
Related News
CrimeHamilton newsFatal ShootingHamilton CrimebinbrookPeter KhillJohn Sopinka Courthousejonathan styresjudge andrew goodmanlindsay hillbinbrook fatal shooting
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content