Peter Khill appears for sentencing following conviction in fatal 2016 Hamilton-area shooting

A Binbrook, Ont., resident convicted of fatally shooting a Six Nations man almost seven years ago appeared in a Hamilton courtroom on Tuesday for the first part of his sentencing.

Peter Khill returned to a Hamilton court Tuesday after being found guilty by a jury last year of manslaughter in the February 2016 death of Jonathan Styres.

Previously found not guilty of second-degree murder in 2018, Khill found himself back in court last December following the ordering of a new trial by Ontario’s Court of Appeal.

The guilty verdict was upheld in 2020 amid a Supreme Court challenge.

During the first part of the sentencing process, Superior Court Judge Andrew Goodman heard from Khill, the Crown, defence counsel and five in-person victim impact statements, including an emotional address from Styres’ partner.

Lindsay Hill, the mother of Styres’ two daughters aged seven and nine years old, characterized his death via a pair of gunshots as “completely heartbreaking” and “a blatant disregard for life.”

“My life has and will continue to be affected,” Hill told the court.

“Every birthday, every holiday is like a punch in the gut and brings back the extreme loss that I have endured.”

Mother-in-law Vicky Martin echoed the “tragic loss” for Styres’ girls, suggesting they were two “forgotten victims.”

“They know that he was shot and that’s how he died,” Martin said.

“They have known this for a few years now. It’s a sad and harsh reality for two young children to try and understand.”

Elected Chief Mark Hill from Six Nations of the Grand River also came forward and said Styres’ death “exacerbated the fears” his community has about leaving the reserve.

Styres’ mother Debbie Hill, unable to attend recent proceedings due to a health condition, communicated that her world has been “turned upside down” ever since Styres’ death.

“If the shoe were on the other foot, would my son be set free like you for seven years?” the Crown’s Sean Doherty read on behalf of Hill.

“You have enjoyed your life, being with family and friends through birthdays and holidays.”

Counsel Jeff Manishen responded with 57 character reference submissions on behalf of Khill, including one from wife Melinda Khill, insisting her spouse was “selfless” with a “heart of gold.”

Another from mother Joan Khill described a life “growing up with financial hardship” for her son, adding that his two trials have resulted in “unimaginable” stress for the 33-year-old.

Khill spoke later in the hearing and said he was “forever sorry” for his part in the incident.

He said the encounter with Styres has dictated a negative path not only for his life, but for his family’s as well.

“From losing our home, spending our life savings and dealing with the tremendous, psychological effects of that night,” Khill said.

He also said he didn’t consider the result of the 2018 trial a win and alleges that since that point he’s been the target of death threats verbally and on social media.

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about John Styres and his family,” said Khill.

“John and I share one very important similarity, we’re the fathers of two little girls.”

Goodman is expected to return with his decision on Tuesday, June 6 at 10 a.m.