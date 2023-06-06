Menu

Crime

Gun pulled during road rage incident in Wilmot: Waterloo police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 6, 2023 10:41 am
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay file
A 49-year-old man is facing a lengthy list of charges in connection with a recent road rage incident in Wilmot, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

In a release, police say that officers were dispatched to Mill and Beck streets on Thursday at around 5 p.m. after a road rage incident was reported.

They say that one man had pointed a gun at another during the incident.

There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the incident.

Trending Now

A man from Wilmot is facing 14 charges in connection including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm, pointing a firearm, assault with a weapon and driving while under suspension.

Waterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeRoad RageWilmot NewswILMOT CRIMEWilmot man arrestedBeck Street WilmotMill Street WilmotWilmot gun
