Gun pulled during road rage incident in Wilmot: Waterloo police

A 49-year-old man is facing a lengthy list of charges in connection with a recent road rage incident in Wilmot, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
In a release, police say that officers were dispatched to Mill and Beck streets on Thursday at around 5 p.m. after a road rage incident was reported.
They say that one man had pointed a gun at another during the incident.
There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the incident.
Trending Now
A man from Wilmot is facing 14 charges in connection including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm, pointing a firearm, assault with a weapon and driving while under suspension.
More on Crime
- Paul Bernardo’s transfer to medium-security prison will be reviewed, minister says
- B.C. woman found dead in her Sydney, Australia apartment remembered as ‘kindest, sweetest’ person
- ‘Pain into purpose:’ Community prepares to mark 2 years since London, Ont., attack
- Notorious killer Paul Bernardo moved to a medium-security prison
Comments