NDP declare victory in Calgary-Acadia, Calgary-Glenmore following recounts

The Alberta NDP are declaring victory in two Calgary ridings a week after the provincial election following recounts.

In the unofficial results published by Elections Alberta in the hours following the election, Calgary-Acadia went to the NDP’s Diana Batten by seven votes and Calgary-Glenmore went to Nagwan Al-Guneid by just 30.

With fewer than 100 votes between the contenders, both of those ridings had automatic recounts.

Official results are to be made public on June 8, but the New Democrats said their candidates were “declared elected” following a weekend recount.

“I’m excited to be joining the largest Opposition caucus in history to be a voice for public healthcare in Alberta, affordability for families, and a strong economy,” Batten, a registered nurse and former research scientist, said in a release.

“I’m committed to being a voice for Calgary, our energy sector, and for economic development,” Al-Guneid, who has experience in the energy sector, said. “I’m deeply honoured by the trust the people of our community have placed in me and our party.”

When reached for comment, the United Conservative Party said, “We will wait for the official results from Elections Alberta.”

Tyler Shandro served as the UCP MLA for Calgary-Acadia for a term, during which he served as minister of health and ended the term as Attorney General and Minister of Justice.

Also a one-term UCP MLA, Whitney Issik held roles of government whip, minister of environment and parks, and associate minister of the status of women.

Elections Alberta expects to publish official results on Thursday. Candidates and parties can apply for a judicial recount up to eight days after the results are certified.