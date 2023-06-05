As heat waves continue, Manitoba expert says being proactive is critical

Send this page to someone via email

It was the second hottest May on record, with temperatures flaring up across Manitoba.

Data from Shared Health point to the real-world impact caused by the sweltering heat; 40 people went to hospitals in Winnipeg for heat-related illnesses, compared to just nine the year prior. In the education sector, complaints are rising over hot conditions in schools. With a number of school buildings not fitted with working air conditioners, some classrooms are finding ways to cool down — such as rotating students in cooler areas like basements.

As an example of the warming conditions, Environment Canada recorded a high of 31 C and a humidex of 38 C on June 5. The average high is recorded at 22.3 C.

Meteorologist James Colangelo, in an interview 680 CJOB last week, said such weather is abnormal. Senior climatologist Dave Phillips called the heat a “dress rehearsal” for what’s to come.

Speaking on the effect high temperatures can have on people, Cory Guest, public education coordinator with the Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Services, said he’s seen an increase in the number of calls from people not coping well.

“We always see an increase in our calls… definitely when we see the humidex reach the high 30s, low 40s,” said Guest. “If you can minimize your time outside when it’s this hot, do so.”

Guest said it’s important to prepare for the elements and to keep an eye out for symptoms of heat-related illness, which can range from light headedness to dizziness and dehydration. It can also include exhaustion, resulting in a rapid heartbeat and headaches.

Similarly, he noted the importance of vigilance when it comes to symptoms of heat stroke – which requires immediate medical attention. Such symptoms include losing the ability to sweat, loss of consciousness, and rising body temperatures.

“When we start to see issues of heat stroke, that’s when the body is really entering a severe state of shock,” said Guest.

He advised that people should take themselves out of situations that could make them sick. He also noted the importance of not leaving pets and children unattended in vehicles.

“People often forget to be proactive before you actually hit the heat. Pre-hydration is something that’s really critical. And plan for the day — wear a hat, something I’m not wearing currently — use sunscreen, drink lots of water before heading out,” said Guest.

— with files from Global’s Katherine Dornian.