Expect another Manitoba heat wave this weekend

The heat Winnipeggers will face this weekend is considered unusual for this time of year.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning for the second time in one week for southern Manitoba. With humidex factors, temperatures will feel close to 38 in Winnipeg for the next three days.

“This is quite abnormal,” said Environment Canada meteorologist James Colangelo told 680 CJOB’s The Start.

A push of hot, moist air from across the border is cause for the incoming heat, which is affecting temperatures, Colangelo said.

Environment Canada calls for daytime highs to be in the low 30s and overnight lows in the low 20s.

In a previous interview, senior climatologist Dave Phillips said the heat is merely a “dress rehearsal” for what the province is expected to see throughout the summer.

“I think you should get used to it,” he told The Start last week.

While there is a risk of a thunderstorm Friday afternoon and evening, Colangelo said the chance is low.

As of Friday morning, Environment Canada has issued heat warnings in 47 communities across southern and southeastern Manitoba.

Temperatures will moderate early next week, but daytime highs are expected to remain in the high 20s, the forecast said.