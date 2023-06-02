Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Expect another Manitoba heat wave this weekend

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted June 2, 2023 12:09 pm
People cool off at a splash pad in Montreal in 2022. View image in full screen
People cool off at a splash pad in Montreal in 2022. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The heat Winnipeggers will face this weekend is considered unusual for this time of year.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning for the second time in one week for southern Manitoba. With humidex factors, temperatures will feel close to 38 in Winnipeg for the next three days.

“This is quite abnormal,” said Environment Canada meteorologist James Colangelo told 680 CJOB’s The Start.

A push of hot, moist air from across the border is cause for the incoming heat, which is affecting temperatures, Colangelo said.

Environment Canada calls for daytime highs to be in the low 30s and overnight lows in the low 20s.

Click to play video: 'Community supports continue, experts warn Manitoba heat wave here to stay'
Community supports continue, experts warn Manitoba heat wave here to stay

In a previous interview, senior climatologist Dave Phillips said the heat is merely a “dress rehearsal” for what the province is expected to see throughout the summer.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think you should get used to it,” he told The Start last week.

Trending Now

While there is a risk of a thunderstorm Friday afternoon and evening, Colangelo said the chance is low.

As of Friday morning, Environment Canada has issued heat warnings in 47 communities across southern and southeastern Manitoba.

Temperatures will moderate early next week, but daytime highs are expected to remain in the high 20s, the forecast said.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba is heating up. Is your air conditioner ready?'
Manitoba is heating up. Is your air conditioner ready?
Environment CanadaClimate ChangeWinnipeg weatherManitoba weatherHeat WaveDavid Phillipsmanitoba heat wave
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers