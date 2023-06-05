Menu

Fire

$2.5M in damage following blaze at two homes on Hamilton Mountain

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 5, 2023 5:22 pm
Firefighters battle a blaze at a pair of Pampano Court addresses on June 5, 2023.
Firefighters battle a blaze at a pair of Pampano Court addresses on June 5, 2023. @HamiltonFireDep
Firefighters say a pair of homes sustained some $2.5 million in damage after a multiple-alarm blaze Monday afternoon on the Mountain in Hamilton, Ont.

Chief Dave Cunliffe told Global News the fire started around noon and involved a two-storey detached home on Pompano Court, just off Pearson Drive.

The blaze spread to another two-storey detached next door, moving onto its roof and an attic, requiring the use of an aerial device to help control the fire.

“Given the rapid advancement, complexity and scope of the incident, an incident commander was assigned to each house,” Cunliffe explained.

He went on to say there were no occupants in either home prior to the blaze and no reports of any injuries.

It’s believed the fire started on the exterior between both homes.

Decks, fences and furniture were engulfed by flames before extending up the sides of the homes and into both homes.

Ontario’s office of the fire marshal has been notified of the incident.

