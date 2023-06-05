Menu

Fire

Brian Arnold named new fire chief in Guelph

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted June 5, 2023 4:30 pm
New Guelph fire chief Brian Arnold.
New Guelph fire chief Brian Arnold. City of Guelph
The city of Guelph is welcoming its new fire chief.

Brian Arnold arrives from the city of Cambridge, where he most recently served as its fire chief.

He says he is looking forward to working with a talented team in Guelph.

Arnold has over 30 years of experience in fire services. He began his career as a firefighter in Toronto in 1993. Arnold has also worked in Woodstock, London and Sarnia, where he honed his leadership skills.

According to a news release, Arnold also holds a master of public administration from Western University and is an active board member of the Ontario Association of Fire Chiefs.

Arnold replaces Dave Elloway, who retired on March 31. His first day as the fire chief in Guelph will be on July 31.

