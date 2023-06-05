Brian Arnold named new fire chief in Guelph

The city of Guelph is welcoming its new fire chief.
Brian Arnold arrives from the city of Cambridge, where he most recently served as its fire chief.
He says he is looking forward to working with a talented team in Guelph.
Arnold has over 30 years of experience in fire services. He began his career as a firefighter in Toronto in 1993. Arnold has also worked in Woodstock, London and Sarnia, where he honed his leadership skills.
According to a news release, Arnold also holds a master of public administration from Western University and is an active board member of the Ontario Association of Fire Chiefs.
Trending Now
Arnold replaces Dave Elloway, who retired on March 31. His first day as the fire chief in Guelph will be on July 31.
More on Canada
- U.S. releases video of ‘unsafe’ manoeuvre by Chinese warship in Taiwan Strait
- David Johnston will testify before Parliamentary committee as resignation calls continue
- Quebec in ‘difficult situation’ as tally of wildfires keeps rising, Legault says
- Conservatives threaten delay to federal budget with 900 proposed amendments
Comments