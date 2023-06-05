Edmonton police expand online hate crime, incident reporting as numbers decrease

Send this page to someone via email

Edmontonians will soon have an online portal through which they can report hate crimes to the Edmonton police.

The Hate Crime and Violent Extremism Unit of the Edmonton Police Service announced Monday it is expanding online crime reporting to include hate incidents. This will allow people who don’t feel comfortable reporting hate crimes over the phone or in-person to police a safe space to do so.

“People can also report on behalf of someone else, which will further assist those who may not feel comfortable, or who may require assistance to report an incident,” police said in a news release.

Acting inspector Michelle Greening went on to say, “We know that hate incidents often go unreported for a number of reasons. In some cases, victims don’t realize that what has happened to them is reportable to police, even if it wasn’t a crime.

“As members of marginalized communities, victims may also be reluctant to come forward due to negative experiences with police. We hear those concerns, we are working to remedy them, and we want to make reporting as easy as possible for anyone who has experienced hate.”

According to EPS, a hate incident “is a non-criminal action committed against a person or property, motivated in whole or in part by the suspect’s hate, bias or prejudice towards an identifiable group, defined by real or perceived colour, race religion, national or ethnic origin, age sex, sexual identity, gender identity or expression, or any other similar factor.”

While these types of hate incidents are not criminally chargeable under the criminal code, the information gathered from reports gives local police insightful information about activities and hateful behaviour around the city and provides opportunities for intervention.

On the other hand, a hate crime is a criminal offence that includes direct threats of violence, graffiti, distribution of hate literature and destruction of religious property or symbols.

The number of reported hate crimes and incidents both decreased between 2021 and 2022, according to EPS. To date in 2023, there have been 13 reported hate crimes and 19 reported hate incidents, police said.