Fire burning west of Peachland getting attention of BC Wildfire crews

Wildfire crews have been dispatched to the the Pigeon Creek wildfire, which is located approximately 6.5 kilometres west of Peachland.

BC Wildfire has estimated the blaze that was spotted just after 7 p.m. Sunday to be 0.2 hectares in size, and said it is burning in steep terrain and classified as out of control.

“The wildfire is highly visible to Highway 97C, the Connector, and no values are currently threatened,” BC Wildfire said.

Ground personnel were making their way to the scene just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

Hot, dry weather for the foreseeable future is causing some concern.

Lead fire weather BC Wildfire forecaster Matt MacDonald said this weekend the service has been looking at how much rain would be needed to alleviate persistent drought conditions and lower the risk of wildfire.

They found it would require two to three millimetres of rain per day for 10 to 20 days in a row, he said.

“I can almost guarantee that is not going to happen,” he said.