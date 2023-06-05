ANALYSIS: WHL experience gives Jets prospect Lambert his swagger back

Send this page to someone via email

The Memorial Cup final did not end the way Winnipeg Jets prospect Brad Lambert and his Seattle Thunderbirds envisioned it would in the 5-0 loss to Quebec on Sunday night in Kamloops.

But the 19-year-old forward is in a different, and better place, going into what will be his first full professional season in September.

It has been a circuitous journey for Lambert, to say the least.

From top-five contender for the 2022 NHL Entry Draft to almost falling out of the first round, and then being healthy-scratched by Team Finland for the semifinal and gold medal game in the completion of the 2022 World Junior Tournament this past August.

An impressive training camp and pre-season with the Winnipeg Jets earned the six-foot-one, 175-pound speedster an entry-level contract and some AHL experience with the Manitoba Moose.

But another less than overwhelming performance by Lambert on the World Junior stage was followed by an assignment to Seattle of the Western Hockey League.

And that has turned out to be a potentially career-altering decision.

Playing against his own age group, as the centre of Seattle’s top line, Lambert excelled. And along the way, he regained the “swagger” of an offensively gifted player after scoring 23 goals and putting up 64 points in 43 regular season and playoff games for the WHL champs.

He’s a little more comfortable with North America and the style of game played here, changed the narrative on the scouting report to a more reliable three-zone player, and proved he is not a liability playing down the middle.

That last thought could be timely for the Jets, in consideration of the uncertain futures of Mark Scheifele and Pierre-Luc Dubois.

Now, it will be a lot more difficult for Lambert, lining up against the Connor McDavids and Nathan MacKinnons of the NHL world. But “Bad Brad” has played himself back into top prospect status, and deserving perhaps, of a legitimate opportunity to prove he belongs at the highest level.

That decision back on Jan. 9 to play in Seattle might turn out to be the best thing that could happen to Brad Lambert. And maybe the Winnipeg Jets too.

