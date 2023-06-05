Motorcycle crash in Abbotsford leaves one man dead, speed believed to be a factor

Send this page to someone via email

Abbotsford Police say a serious collision involving a motorcyclist and a car Sunday evening has turned fatal.

The motorcyclist, a 58-year-old man, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but died shortly after, Sergeant Paul Walker said in a release.

“Speed is believed to be a factor in the collision. AbbyPD Patrol Officers are in the early stages of this investigation and are being assisted by the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction

Service (ICARS),” a release reads.

The other driver, a 21-year-old woman sustained only minor injuries and is cooperating with police.

2:03 Man who fired at VPD K9 officer gets 5 years in prison

Walker says it happened just before 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Gladwin Road and Nanaimo Crescent.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with dashcam footage while driving along Gladwin Road at the time of the crash is told to call Abbotsford Police.