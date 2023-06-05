Menu

Canada

Motorcycle crash in Abbotsford leaves one man dead, speed believed to be a factor

By Kareem Gouda Global News
Posted June 5, 2023 2:11 am
Abby Motorcycle crash View image in full screen
Abbotsford Police say a 58-year-old man is dead after a crash involving another vehicle. It happened at the intersection of Gladwin Road and Nanaimo Crescent at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Global News
Abbotsford Police say a serious collision involving a motorcyclist and a car Sunday evening has turned fatal.

The motorcyclist, a 58-year-old man, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but died shortly after, Sergeant Paul Walker said in a release.

“Speed is believed to be a factor in the collision. AbbyPD Patrol Officers are in the early stages of this investigation and are being assisted by the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction

Service (ICARS),” a release reads.

The other driver, a 21-year-old woman sustained only minor injuries and is cooperating with police.

Walker says it happened just before 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Gladwin Road and Nanaimo Crescent.

Anyone with dashcam footage while driving along Gladwin Road at the time of the crash is told to call Abbotsford Police.

