Okanagan Humane Society managing rising number of animals in need

The Okanagan Humane Society (OHS) has seen a troubling trend since the pandemic: more and more animals are being surrendered or abandoned for multiple reasons including inflation.

Those include one pet, Doja, who has now become a success story for the society.

“She’s just over a year now she’s full of beans. She flies to the yard she loves to run around and chase,” said Romany Runnalls, volunteer president of OHS.

If you see Doja now, it’s hard to believe that six months ago she was a frail dog who was not able to keep any food down.

“She was very, very thin by the time she got to us. It was found that she had an obstruction in her intestine. She actually swallowed a children’s toy wheel, which unfortunately, does happen with puppies,” said Runnalls.

Doja underwent a delicate surgery to remove the toy and was put in a foster home where she has made a full recovery, gaining 41 pounds. Now she is ready to be adopted into a new home.

She’s one of the thousands of success stories that drives the volunteers at the society to continue helping animals from the Shuswap to Osoyoos.

“Last year, we saw a 42-per cent increase in our rescue program, a 16-per cent increase in our medical assistance program and a 31-per cent increase in adoption,” said Marni Adams, fund development adviser for OHS.

“We served more than 1,500 animals in the Okanagan Valley in 2022 and we are seeing the same trend in 2023 already.”

To continue helping one animal at a time, the society relies on grants, support from foundations, their veterinary partners and donations from the public.

“Most of our money is spent on medical, so that could be spay and neuter to help with overpopulation of dogs, cats, small rodents, or animals also kittens in the Okanagan. We also have medical assistance medical emergency program that we use a lot of the funds for as well,” said Adams.

Those dollars will continue to help people who need support to pay for emergency vet bills, to keep animals with their families as well as find new homes for animals who have been left behind.