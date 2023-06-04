3-vehicle crash in London, Ont.’s Wortley Village sends man to hospital

See more sharing options

London, Ont., police say a man was injured after a three-vehicle crash in Wortley Village.

Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Tecumseh Avenue East and Cathcart Street around 3:40 p.m. Saturday.

A motorcycle and two cars were involved.

A man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is in fair condition.

Police say two children were involved in the crash but were uninjured.

The intersection of Tecumseh Avenue East and Cathcart Street was closed but has since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).