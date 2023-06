Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are investigating after a body was found on Portage Avenue early Saturday morning.

Police told Global News that at 3 a.m. emergency services went to the 3100 block of Portage for a medical call.

A man was found dead and police say the homicide unit is investigating the incident as a suspicious death.

Police say further information is not available at this time. Global News will provide updates on this story as they become available.