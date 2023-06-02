Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Museum London showcasing mural honouring Afzaal family ahead of 2-year anniversary of attack

By Marshall Healey 980 CFPL
Posted June 2, 2023 4:58 pm
A new mural is on display at Museum London honouring the Afzaal family after the attack on June 6, 2021. View image in full screen
A new mural is on display at Museum London honouring the Afzaal family after the attack on June 6, 2021. London Remembers installation view (detail)
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Just days before the two-year anniversary of the vehicle attack on the Afzaal family, Museum London is unveiling a new exhibit to honour and remember them.

The exhibit, titled London Remembers, features images and words hand-drawn on wooden hexagons that offer messages of hope, remembrance and love to help honour the family and community affected by the attack.

The idea behind the artwork came from the Youth Coalition Combating Islamophobia (YCCI). Selma Tobah, a mentor with the YCCI, tells Global News that since the attack happened to Londoners, they wanted to provide the people of London an outlet and opportunity to consider what healing looks like.

“Bringing people together in a creative way to think about what healing looks like for Londoners all together,” Tobah said.

The mural was accomplished by the YCCI in collaboration with local artist Aruba Mahmud, who Tobah says was “invaluable” in creating the artwork. Workshops were held in April to have community members share messages and drawings on the hexagons.

Story continues below advertisement

Tobah adds that the artwork may also have the positive effect of showing young Muslims in the city that non-Muslim Londoners have respect and love for them.

“This hateful attack is not representative of our city,” Tobah said.

The hexagons feature messages of love, hope and remembrance written and drawn by community members. View image in full screen
The hexagons feature messages of love, hope and remembrance written and drawn by community members. London Remembers installation view (detail)

At around 8:40 p.m. on June 6, 2021, when police say members of the Afzaal family were struck by a pickup truck at the corner of Hyde Park and South Carriage roads.

Trending Now

Salman Afzaal, 46, his wife Madiha Salman, 44, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna Afzaal and Salman’s 74-year-old mother Talat Afzaal were killed. The couple’s nine-year-old son sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and survived the attack.

Authorities have deemed it a hate-motivated attack.

With many events and special gatherings planned throughout the next week to honour the family and the Muslim community, Museum London regional history curator Amber Lloydlangston says the museum was honoured the YCCI approached them about hosting the mural.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are committed to sharing community voices … so for us to be able to feature this wonderful piece and highlight this important initiative, it just aligned with everything we strive to be,” Lloydlangston told Global News.

Lloydlangston says the mural is the first exhibit visitors to the museum will see when they enter. Dominated by the colours green and purple, Lloydlangston says the mural’s hexagons are similar to what is seen at the memorial for the family near the site of the attack.

“They have hexagons coming together to represent us, Londoners in the wider community, as pieces of the puzzle coming together to combat Islamophobia,” said Lloydlangston.

The exhibit is on display from June 3 to Dec. 10 at Museum London, a by-donation organization.

More on Canada
London OntarioLondon AttackAfzaal familymuseum londonOur London FamilyJune 6 London attackLondon attack anniversary
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers